Hundreds of mechanical engineers convene at the Middle East Mechanical Engineering Summit in Dubai

The inaugural edition of the Middle East Mechanical Engineers Summit was held on December 1 and 2, 2023 in Dubai, UAE, under the theme “Connecting and Empowering Filipino Mechanical Engineers Towards Sustainable Excellence.”

The summit, promoting innovation and knowledge sharing, gathered hundreds of Filipino mechanical engineers from different countries including the Philippines, Singapore, Qatar, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and UAE. It provided a unique opportunity for them to establish connections with industry leaders, organizations, and fellow professionals which fosters long-lasting collaborations and creates a pathway for the career advancement of the attendees.

Esteemed representatives from the Board of Mechanical Engineering from the Philippines, officers of the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC), and members of the Pambansang Samahan ng Inhenyero Mekanikal (PSIM) also graced the event, leading participants to engage in various thought-provoking panel discussions and expand their knowledge through insightful presentations and interactive sessions.

Engineer Jerico T. Borja, Board Member of the Professional Regulatory Board of Mechanical Engineering, delivered his welcome remarks and showed appreciation for the dedication of the Filipino Mechanical Engineers in the Middle East in showcasing their values, skills, and expertise across various industries.

Hon. Charito A. Zamora, Chairperson of the Professional Regulation Commission of the Philippines, delivered her keynote speech and initiated the Oath Taking Ceremony of the Mechanical Engineering SPLE 2023 passers. Zamora highlighted the significance of the summit as a milestone in the pursuit of knowledge, collaboration, and sustainable progress for Filipino Mechanical Engineers.

As the Chairperson of the PRC, she emphasized that the theme reflects the agency’s commitment to fostering connections and emphasizing the importance of unity and professionalism in facing the unique challenges and opportunities in the Middle East region.

“Remember that every project you work on, every innovation you contribute is a reflection of the Filipino spirit, and generally, your work will pave the way for a more sustainable, interconnected world, where the excellence of Filipino mechanical engineers will shine brightly,” said Hon. Zamora.

In an interview with The Filipino Times, Engr. Rolando A. Badayos Jr., PSIM-UAE Chapter President, highlighted the significance of the summit for Filipino mechanical engineers in the Middle East. He said, “The summit strengthens our skills and capabilities and copes with the upgrade of the latest trends around the world. We all know the main issues concerning global warming today. The Filipino Mechanical Engineers are responsible for sustainability, innovation, digitalization, automation, and robotics. The Filipino Mechanical Engineers are implementing these new trends to help and protect our mother nature and the future generations of our children.”