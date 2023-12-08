Alleged OFW human trafficking victims safely arrive in PH

27 Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) who are suspected to be human trafficking victims in Cambodia returned to the Philippines on Friday, December 8, 2023.

The repatriates were welcomed by various government offices spearheaded by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) along with the Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Foreign Affairs, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, and the NAIA Task Force Against Trafficking.

The OFWs were initially rescued last September 2023 through the efforts of the Cambodian National Police in coordination with the Philippine Embassy in Phnom Penh.

Currently, they are undergoing the process of availing government aid. Along with the support of DMW, they will be lodging complaints against syndicated illegal recruitment and qualified human trafficking. Until then, OWWA will furnish transportation facilities to the repatriates to guarantee the safe return of the rescued OFWs to their families.