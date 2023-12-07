Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT Reach

Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel Dubai Illuminates the Spirit of Christmas with Children of ABLE UK and Festive Season Offers

Staff Report

Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel Dubai has kicked off the holiday season with its annual Christmas tree lighting event, held on Wednesday, 6th December at 6:30 PM. This joyous occasion featured an evening filled with warmth, festive cheer, and goodwill as the hotel collaborates with ABLE UK, a prominent organization in the United Arab Emirates dedicated to supporting children with special needs.

The hotel, named after its owner’s legendary racehorse Kris Kin, draws a unique connection to the children with special needs, symbolizing the determination, strength, and resilience these children demonstrate in their daily lives. Just as Kris Kin displayed exceptional qualities on the racetrack culminating in winning the 2003 Epsom Derby, the children at ABLE UK exhibit remarkable qualities in their journey, inspiring all to reach for their dreams and overcome obstacles.

In line with its commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel Dubai is proud to host and partner with ABLE UK for this heartwarming event. By joining hands with ABLE UK, the hotel aims to spread joy and create unforgettable memories for these remarkable children during the holiday season.

Mr. Michael Chan, General Manager of Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel Dubai, expressed his excitement about the upcoming event, saying, “Christmas is a time for thanksgiving, and it brings us immense joy to celebrate this festive season with the children of ABLE UK. Our hotel’s connection to Kris Kin, a symbol of strength and determination, is a reminder of the indomitable spirit these children possess. We are honored to be part of their journey and look forward to making this Christmas a truly magical experience for them.”

The Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel Dubai served as a heartwarming affair, bringing together the hotel’s staff, guests, and the children of ABLE UK for an evening of celebration and hope. With festive decorations, carol singing, and special treats for all, the event kindled the human spirit of caring.

