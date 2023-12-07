Experience a Relaxing and Comfortable Festive Season at Wyndham Dubai Deira Cluster Hotels!

Unwind and celebrate the joyous season in comfort and style at Wyndham Dubai Deira Cluster Hotels, where every moment is designed to bring relaxation and festive cheer. Join us for an array of delightful events and dining experiences that promise to make your holidays truly special.

Jolly Beginnings

A Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony kicked off the festivities on December 6, 2023, Wednesday, at the lobby of Wyndham Dubai Deira. Guests have joined Santa in lighting up the Wyndham Festive Tree, indulging in Yuletide treats, and grooving to the cheerful tunes of Christmas carols. It’s a magical start to the season!

Early Bird Offer for Festive Celebrations

Seize the opportunity to enjoy a 20% discount on Christmas Eve Dinner and New Year’s Eve Celebrations when you book your table before December 22, 2023. Embrace the spirit of giving and treat your loved ones to a relaxing and memorable festive celebration.

Turkey Takeaway for a Fun-Filled Feast

Play the role of Santa by treating everyone to a scrumptious Festive Turkey and all its trimmings. Order the 7 Kg turkey before December 22, 2023, to enjoy the Early Bird Offer at AED 350. Please allow 24 hours for order fulfillment.

Christmas Eve Delights at The Spicery

On December 24, 2023, from 7:00 PM to 10:30 PM, indulge in the ultimate Christmas feast at The Spicery. Enjoy a scrumptious buffet featuring mouthwatering turkey, delightful Christmas sweets, and a special appearance by Santa Claus. Prices range from AED 149 to AED 259, with a special rate of AED 59 for kids aged 6 to 12.

Christmas Day Brunch at The Spicery

Celebrate Christmas Day with a delightful buffet brunch at The Spicery from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Indulge in a lavish spread of festive delights, including sumptuous roasts and delectable sweet treats. Prices range from AED 149 to AED 259, with a special rate of AED 59 for kids aged 6 to 12.

Black & White Gala Party at The Spicery

Welcome the New Year in style with the Black & White Gala Party at The Spicery on December 31, 2023, from 8:00 PM to 11:00 PM. Enjoy VIP access to the rooftop lounge for a panoramic view of Burj Khalifa and Dubai Festival City fireworks. Prices range from AED 299 to AED 499, with a special rate of AED 199 for kids aged 6 to 12.

Masquerade New Year Party at Aqua Pool

Catch the spectacular view of Burj Khalifa and Dubai Festival City fireworks at the rooftop Masquerade New Year Party on December 31, 2023, from 9:00 PM to 1:00 AM. Groove to the electrifying beats of our guest DJ and choose from various packages, starting from AED 199.

Bollywood New Year Celebration at Esperia

Ring in the New Year Bollywood style at Esperia on December 31, 2023, from 9:00 PM to 1:00 AM. Enjoy the magnificent view of Burj Khalifa fireworks and dance to the electrifying Bollywood beats. Packages start from AED 199 for unlimited soft drinks and bites.

For reservations

Call +971 55 473 5384

[email protected]