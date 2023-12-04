O! Millionaire Episode 81: Celebrating Dreams on the 52nd UAE National Day

O! Millionaire 81st episode is a special celebration of one very important occurrence in the history of the United Arab Emirates: its beginning. In a heartwarming tribute to the 52nd UAE National Day, O! Millionaire took to the streets to give back to the community, sharing the excitement and hope of winning life-changing prizes. Actor-environmentalist Maradona Rebello engaged with people from various walks of life, sparking conversations about what winning 100 million dirhams would mean to them. As the O! Millionaire Draw Grand Prize now reached 90 million dirhams, participants inch close to the 100-million mark, where doubling and subsequently winning could grant them 200 million dirhams to change their lives completely. On this celebration, O! Millionaire highlighted what makes UAE as wonderful as it is: the community.

Voices of Aspiration: From Cars to Family Dreams

The responses gathered by Maradona were as diverse as they were touching. From dreams of buying cars, iPhones, and houses to starting businesses, and even bringing family to Dubai, each answer reflected a personal vision of success and happiness.

Interviewees came from different backgrounds, considering that the UAE is a melting pot of cultures. This makes it more fulfilling to celebrate the Union Day. As long as people unite toward one goal, such as on green visions like Oasis Park, they honor the man who started it all: Sheikh Zayed.

The Man Who Tamed the Desert

Oasis Park paid homage to the visionary leader, Sheikh Zayed, known as ‘the man who tamed the desert’ in this special episode. His legacy in transforming the UAE’s landscape resonates with Oasis Park’s afforestation efforts.

Sheikh Zayed’s bold journey began 52 years ago. His leadership was pivotal in increasing the UAE’s forested areas from a mere 1,700 hectares in 1971 to an impressive 143,000 hectares by 1993.

The Seven Winning Numbers for Episode 81

O! Millionaire is a testament to the belief that everyone deserves a chance at their best life. This special episode was a reflection of that belief – honoring the dreams and aspirations of individuals who contribute to the nation’s growth.

Episode 81 of O! Millionaire, aired on November 30, 2023 on Facebook and YouTube, revealed the Grand Draw winning numbers as 7, 10, 15, 23, 30, 38, and 42. The holder of Green Certificate ID PAQ3 ACQB emerged as the fortunate participant for the Raffle Draw.