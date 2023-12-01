Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT ReachUAE News

Flat 50% off on everything: AEROPOSTALE offers mega discounts across its branches on UAE National Day!

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

AEROPOSTALE, Apparel Group’s American fashion brand, and a leading global fashion conglomerate, is giving shoppers in the UAE a great opportunity to shop the best of casual fashion at FLAT 50% OFF on EVERYTHING this weekend!

Running from December 1 to 3, 2023, the massive sale will be held in celebration of the 52nd UAE National Day where residents in the UAE can make their long weekend extra special by shopping for their favorite clothes and accessories—at half the price—in any of AEROPOSTALE’s branch.

Shop ‘til you drop with AEROPOSTALE’s mega sale at the following branches: Dubai Hills, Burjuman Centre, Al Ghurair Centre, City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Sharjah, Sahara Centre, Al Wahda Mall, Abu Dhabi Mall, and Naeem Mall.

AEROPOSTALE comes from the Global fashion capital New York. For decades, this American brand has been synonymous with casual fashion for guys and girls with the best of denim, graphic tees, hoodies, sweats, dresses, and more. You can amp your style with shoes, caps, footwear, watches, and their new range of skincare.

So, what are you waiting for? This coming long weekend, don’t forget to visit any AEROPOSTALE branch and take advantage of their mega discount! At AEROPOSTALE, there is always an outfit waiting for you to vibe with your personality.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 12 01T224828.161

COP28 IN UAE: Philippines calls for private sector’s involvement in solving climate problems through innovative funding

19 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 12 01T215437.122

UAE President announces $30 billion Global Climate Fund during COP28 summit in Dubai

2 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 12 01T232722.343

High-level officials open Philippine Pavilion at COP28 in Dubai

2 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 12 01T200215.075

Top world leaders converge at COP28 in Dubai to discuss climate crisis

3 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button