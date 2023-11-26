Dubai Run 2023 a success with 226,000 participants

Dubai Run 2023 achieved massive success, attracting an impressive 226,000 participants.

The iconic Sheikh Zayed Road turned into a large running track, uniting people from all walks of life to celebrate health and fitness.

Presented by Mai Dubai, Dubai Run is a key event of the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC), an initiative launched by HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in 2017. The goal is to turn Dubai into one of the world’s most active cities, making it the best city to live, work, and visit.

In a thank-you message on Instagram, Sheikh Hamdan said, “A big thank you to all 226,000 participants who joined Dubai Run!”

The event has surpassed last year’s record with 193,000 participants.