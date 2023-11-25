Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Sheikh Mohammed approves Dubai Metro’s AED18 billion Blue Line project

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has given the green light to the Dubai Metro Blue Line project — a groundbreaking 30 km metro route that will strategically connect key areas in the emirate through 14 stations.

Taking to social media platform X, Sheikh Mohammed revealed that the ambitious project will cost AED18 billion. The new route aims to serve residents in areas such as Marsa, Dubai Creek, Festival City, International City, Al Rashidiya, Al Warqa, Mirdif, Silicon Oasis, Academic City, and others.

Aligned with the expected growth of around one million residents outlined in the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, the Blue Line marks a significant milestone as the first metro route crossing Dubai Creek through a 1300-metre viaduct. The Blue Line will span a total length of 30 km, with 15.5 km running underground and 14.5 km above ground.

Featuring 14 stations, including key interchange points like the Creek Station on the Green Line, Centrepoint Station on the Red Line, and Dubai International City Station 1, along with the iconic station at Dubai Creek Harbour, the Blue Line is poised to become a pivotal element in the ongoing development of the city’s transportation network.

The Blue Line will provide a direct connection between Dubai International Airport and nine key areas along the line namely Mirdif, Al Warqa, International City 1 and 2, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Academic City, Ras Al Khor Industrial Area, Dubai Creek Harbour and Dubai Festival City. The travel time between these destinations is anticipated to range from 10 to 25 minutes.

Comprising nine elevated stations and five underground stations, the Blue Line is projected to serve approximately 200,000 passengers daily by 2030, with expectations for this figure to increase to 320,000 passengers daily by 2040. The line is designed to accommodate an estimated capacity of about 56,000 passengers per hour in both directions at a service interval of approximately 1.5 minutes.

Set to begin operations by 2029, the Blue Line project will expand Dubai’s overall railway network from 101 km to 131 km. This includes 120 km for the Dubai Metro and 11 km for Dubai Tram.

Furthermore, the number of metro and tram stations will increase from 64 to 78, encompassing 67 stations for the Dubai Metro and 11 for the Dubai Tram. Additionally, the fleet will frow from 140 to 168 trains, including 157 for the Dubai Metro and 11 for the Dubai Tram.

