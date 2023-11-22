PBC BizTalk 2023: An Unforgettable Fusion of Business Brilliance and Cultural Splendor

The Philippine Business Council Abu Dhabi (PBC) with Chairman Prof Gau Raganit and Execom illuminated the night on Nov. 9th, 2023, with a triumphant trio of events encapsulated in PBC BizTalk 2023. This year’s focal point, the Private Equity, Investment and Financial Management Forum (PEI-FM) for SMEs, not only delivered a wealth of business insights but was meticulously crafted and supported by various international business councils that metamorphosed into a rendezvous for both local and international members and guests. The event drew in business luminaries, decision-makers, VIPs, and special guests from across the UAE, fostering an atmosphere of collective growth and collaboration.

The event’s objectives were not only met but exceeded expectations. Entrepreneurs, ranging from startups to established businesses, found avenues for grants, loans, and financial backing from Angel Investors, Financing Institutions, and Banks. Discussions on investment portfolio diversification, including innovative forms like Private Equity, captivated the audience. The event became a platform for strategic insights, best practices, and engaging conversations that left business owners and entrepreneurs thoroughly engaged and inspired.

The zenith of the evening unfolded with industry and institution experts sharing invaluable insights on investment funding, capitalizations, portfolio diversifications, debt management, and credit ratings. And in a wave of excitement, the event unveiled the inception of Young PBC—an exclusive mentorship and starter program under the guidance of Vice Chairman Engr. Brian Carl Campos, it is curated for individuals aged 15 to 24. Designed as a gateway to training and exposure, this program is a golden opportunity for members with teens or those aspiring to mentor and sponsor the next generation of professionals. It’s not just about building careers; it’s about fostering a community committed to nurturing young talents.

Yet, stealing the spotlight was a mesmerizing cultural presentation teaser. This segment unveiled SCLC Sociocultural Lifestyle Consultancy and Studies, a trailblazing consultancy and training studies company with a distinctive focus on cultural awareness, understanding, and global appreciation.

Under the visionary roadmap of Founder CEO Mj Maria Lami-in, SCLC is on a timely mission to “Bridge Cultures and Generations for positive and productive intercultural interactions across the globe, starting with the mindful choices we make.” The presentation, conceptualized by COO and Creative Director Junalabdullah Lami-in, titled “Okir: or carving” in Maranao and brought to life by Abu Dhabi-based Filipino cultural and artistic choreographer/designer Benj Sioson, was not just a celebratory display or excerpt. It was a symbolic carving out and an introductory call for awareness and unity among the Filipino audience.

The presentation urged a subliminal return to Filipino identities and values, reintroducing strength and virtues to the communities we coexist with. It echoed the sentiment that understanding one another begins with knowing and loving ourselves first.

The teaser, brimming with energy and artistry, left the audience yearning excited with their promise of more to come. It generated resonance not only with the Filipino attendees but also captivated the international audience.

As the night seamlessly transitioned into a lively blend of conversations and potential opportunities, the festivities continued poolside with barbecue, drinks, and refreshments. The successful evening not only facilitated meaningful business connections but also sparked a cultural renaissance that promises thrilling future chapters.

PBC BizTalk 2023 wasn’t just an event; it was a jubilation of business brilliance and cultural marvel, heralding a future where business and culture intertwine for a richer, more interconnected world.

For inquiries: [email protected] / [email protected]