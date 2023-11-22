Latest NewsGlobalNewsPH NewsTFT News

Miss Universe PH clarifies viral video of Michelle Dee being escorted out in Mexico shoot

Photo: Michelle Dee Instagram account

The Miss Universe Philippines organization clarified the situation in the now viral video showing Philippine bet Michelle Dee being escorted out of a studio in Mexico City.

“Firstly, the segment was done by the time she exited,” the organization said in a statement.

MUPH said that it was Michelle who asked to be excused since she was not feeling well due to the back-to-back events of the competition.

“Michelle hopes to join the city tour today as long as she feels better,” it added.

The organization also asked pageant fans to “wish Michelle to get better soon.”

“Umuwi na ako pabalik sa hotel. Can’t afford to get even more sick before heading back home. Healthy dapat pag nakita ko kayo!” Michelle said on her Instagram broadcast channel.

 

