Sara Duterte says no plans to run for presidency in 2028

Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte denied that she is planning to run for presidency in 2028.

“Hindi ko naman talaga ambisyon na tumakbong vice president and lalong lalo na ang president. Alam niyo naman lahat ‘yan. Sinabi ko noon na hindi ko gustong tumakbong president,” Duterte said in an interview on GMA News.

The Vice President said that her political plans would be up to God.

“Lahat ng ginagawa natin [everything we do], we can only plan, but it will truly be God’s plan that will prevail,” she added.

Duterte said that she and President Bongbong Marcos still trust each other.

“We’re okay,” Duterte said. She also responded on the supposed talks of impeachment against her.

“We are currently doing our due diligence about this one, and then we will release a comment at the appropriate time,” she said.