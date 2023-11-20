Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Death toll in PH earthquake rises to 9, says NDRRMC

Photo courtesy: Ceiling damages at the Alberto Olarte Sr. National High School in Mabila, Sarangani, Davao Occidental

The death toll from the magnitude 6.8 earthquake in Mindanao on Friday has reached nine, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) report on Monday.

Eight fatalities were recorded from Soccsksargen region, (South Cotabato, Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani, and General Santos City), while the other death occurred in Davao.

Additionally, 15 injuries have been reported.

The earthquake damaged 826 houses, with 97 deemed beyond repair and 729 suffering minor damage.

The tectonic quake, initially measured at magnitude 7.2 by Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), occurred in the waters southwest of Sarangani town in Davao Occidental, with a shallow depth of 10 kilometers.

