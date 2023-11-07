Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

October sees inflation rate drop to 4.9%, according to PSA

Staff Report

The Philippines witnessed a decline in its inflation rate, which reached 4.9% in the month of October, as reported by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

During a press conference held on Tuesday, November 7, National Statistician Dennis Mapa pointed to the ‘moderate increase’ in prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages, which experienced a 7.0% inflation rate.

This month’s inflation rate represents an improvement compared to the 7.7% recorded in October 2022 and the 6.1% from the preceding month.

The average inflation rate since January 2023 stands at 6.4%.

