PNP releases sketch of suspect in Misamis Occidental broadcaster’s slay

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has released on Monday a composite sketch of one of the suspects in the murder of radio broadcaster Juan Jumalon in Misamis Occidental on November 5.

According to the Philippine News Agency (PNA), the facial composite was made by the Police Regional Office (PRO) 10’s (Northern Mindanao) Regional Forensic Unit and the copy was provided by the Misamis Occidental Provincial Police Office (PPO).

The composite sketch depicts the suspect’s features: approximately 5’5 to 5’6 tall, around 40 years old, with a brown complexion. It also describes the suspect as having worn a red hat, a green shirt, and black shorts at the time of the crime.

In a statement, PNP public information office chief and spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said that the man in the sketch is believed to have served as a lookout outside of Jumalon’s home.

“Computerized facial composite of one of the suspects in the shooting incident victimizing Juan Jumalon or Johnny Walker. Ito ang kasama ng gunman na naiwan sa may gate,” Fajardo told reporters.

The 57-year-old victim, also known as DJ “Johnny Walker” at 94.7 Calamba Gold FM, was shot in his home when he was doing a live broadcast for the radio station around 5:35 AM on Sunday.

The victim was rushed to the Calamba District Hospital by his family but was pronounced dead on arrival.