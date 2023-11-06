How often should you shower? Here’s what experts say

Growing up as Filipinos, we are accustomed to the daily ritual of showering. Leaving our homes prompts a sense of refreshing oneself and appearing ‘presentable’ by cleansing our bodies.

This inclination toward frequent showering isn’t unique to Filipinos. In a 2021 survey of over 5,700 US adults, more than 60 percent reported showering at least once daily. However, as per a post by The New York Times, experts suggest that such frequent showering may not be necessary or desirable for everyone.

Dr. Joyce Park, a dermatologist in Seattle, highlights that when it comes to washing skin and hair, a one-size-fits-all approach isn’t applicable. Factors like skin and hair type, perspiration levels, and exposure to dirt dictate the ideal showering frequency.

“Showering too frequently can definitely dry out your skin, worsening redness, itchiness and flaking, and triggering eczema flares,” Dr. Park stated.

Showering daily

Although there’s no universal rule, some individuals do benefit from daily showers. Dr. Marisa Garshick, a New York-based dermatologist, emphasizes that those who sweat abundantly due to physical activities or their jobs should rinse away sweat and buildup to prevent clogged pores and breakouts.

Showering less frequently

For individuals dealing with eczema or having dry, sensitive skin, showering less frequently or mindful cleansing is advised. Dr. Park explains that soap and water can worsen dry skin, leading to irritation and itchiness. Additionally, Dr. Garshick warns that overly frequent showers can dry the skin, creating cracks that permit microorganisms, raising the risk of skin infections.

Using shampoo daily

Regarding those with oily hair, daily shampooing can be beneficial. Dr. Garshick suggests that while dry shampoo may provide a temporary solution, using traditional shampoo helps remove product buildup and excess oil. Using dry shampoos can clog pores and cause scalp irritation.

Dr. Azadeh Shirazi, a San Diego-based dermatologist, notes that individuals with dandruff may find daily shampooing helpful. “Dandruff is caused by a yeast-like fungus that feeds on scalp oil, leading to scalp inflammation and flaking. Shampooing daily can eliminate the fungi causing dandruff,” Dr. Shirazi explained.

The experts’ verdict

In light of these considerations, showers are recommended over baths, as prolonged exposure to hot, soapy, or dirty water can irritate the skin.

Dr. Garshick advises, “If your hair or scalp tends to be dry, limit shampooing to once or twice a week. Some individuals with curly or coiled hair may also benefit from less frequent shampooing.”

For individuals with eczema or sensitive skin, if a daily shower is desired, keep it brief and not too hot. Apply soap only to the necessary areas: armpits, groin, hands, feet, and visibly dirty parts. Dr. Garshick also advises using mild, fragrance-free cleansers, advocating for products like Dove Original Beauty Bar, CeraVe Hydrating Body Wash, or Cetaphil Ultra Gentle Body Wash.

Additionally, Dr. Shirazi suggests being cautious with soap around the genital area, recommending a mild, fragrance-free cleanser for the vulva and groin folds, while avoiding soap on or in the vagina, anus, or penis.

To reduce overall skin dryness and irritation, choose gentle cleansers or bar soaps containing moisturizing ingredients like hyaluronic acid and ceramides. Dr. Garshick emphasizes patting the skin dry after a shower and applying moisturizer while the skin is still damp.