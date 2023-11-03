Cebu Pacific soars to record 700,000 more international seats by 2023-end

Cebu Pacific (CEB), the Philippines’ leading airline, is set to rewrite the narrative of international travel with a bold goal: adding over 700,000 more international seats by the end of 2023. This initiative is poised to revolutionize the global travel landscape, and it doesn’t stop there.

While this monumental expansion takes center stage, it’s worth noting that CEB has consistently demonstrated its unwavering commitment to the welfare of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). Over the years, the airline has undertaken numerous flights to repatriate distressed OFWs back to the Philippines. Notably, in 2021, CEB repatriated over 11,000 Filipinos from Dubai and the Middle East who were affected by COVID-19 lockdowns. This substantial effort reflects the airline’s dedication to serving the Filipino community, even in the most challenging times.

CEB’s determination to facilitate travel for all is evident in its remarkable growth. The airline is on track to boost its international capacity by an impressive 63%, compared to pre-pandemic levels.

By the close of 2023, CEB will have added over 700,000 additional international seats compared to the previous year. This expansion is not just about numbers; it’s about substantially enriching travel choices for the vibrant Filipino community worldwide and extending a warm welcome to travelers of diverse nationalities.

Currently, CEB operates flights to 35 domestic and 25 international destinations spanning across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East. The airline’s steadfast commitment to offering safe, reliable, and affordable air travel remains at the core of its mission, ensuring that passengers receive top-notch service wherever their journey takes them.

CEB’s ambition to add 700,000 more international seats by the end of 2023 is set to redefine the global travel experience.