Abu Dhabi Police announces new speed limit on major road

The Abu Dhabi Police has announced a reduced speed limit on a major road in the emirate, effective November 1, 2023.

In an official post on social media platform X, the authority called on motorists to obey the new speed limit on Khalid Bin Sultan Street in the Al Ain region to ease the flow of traffic and enhance road safety.

From Al Ghail Roundabout and Al Sarooj Roundabout, in both directions, the speed limit will be reduced to 80km/h.

The Abu Dhabi Police urged all drivers to comply with the updated speed limit and always observe road safety guidelines.

