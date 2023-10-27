Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

DILG Secretary initiates deeper investigation on firefighter in ‘officer slot for sale’

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. on Thursday ordered a deeper probe into the firefighter who was arrested for allegedly promising officer slots in the Bureau of Fire Protection’s (BFP) lateral entry program in exchange for a fee.

In a report from the Philippine News Agency, Abalos expressed anger over the act of the suspect Fire Officer 1 (FO1) Ramces Paul Benipayo, which he said is unacceptable.

“We will not tolerate this kind of illegal activity. That’s why I’ve already ordered the PNP (Philippine National Police) to work closely with the BFP (Bureau of Fire Protection) to get to the bottom of this issue and prosecute everyone involved. Walang puwang sa gobyerno natin at sa DILG or sa BFP for that matter ang mga katulad niya (There is no place for people like him in the DILG and in our government),” Abalos said.

According to authorities, Benipayo’s scheme involves convincing his would-be victims to give him money in exchange for a non-existent promotion, which he claims would be facilitated by his ‘contacts’ in the BFP.

After Chief Supt. Gilbert Dolot, head of the Investigation Division (IID), reported that three more complainants came forward and accused the suspect, Abalos ordered a thorough investigation into the case and background of Benipayo to determine if he has any cohorts in the BFP.

On Tuesday afternoon, Benipayo was arrested in an entrapment in Muntinlupa City by members of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) and the BFP’s IID.

Benipayo is currently facing an administrative case initiated by the BFP and is presently placed on preventive suspension pending the investigative process. If proven guilty, he could face dismissal from his position.

Additionally, he is facing criminal charges for violation of Republic Act (RA) 3019, commonly referred to as the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, as well as estafa in relation to RA 10175, the Cybercrime Prevention Law. These allegations have been brought before the Muntinlupa City Prosecutor’s Office.

At the moment, he is detained at the CIDG detention facility.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 10 27T145408.771

Person of interest in missing Miss Grand Philippines contestant is a cop

9 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 10 27T144129.893

Michelle Dee says she is prepared for Miss Universe 2023 in El Salvador

9 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 10 27T135029.861

PH bet Nicole Borromeo is Miss International 3rd runner-up

9 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 10 27T125123.638

Countdown begins as Westlife’s one-night-only Abu Dhabi concert approaches

11 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button