All airlines to operate from Abu Dhabi Airport’s new Terminal A starting November 15

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report22 hours ago

Days before the official opening of the new Terminal A at Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH), various airlines are gradually transitioning their operations to the new location.

Set to open to the public on November 1, with Etihad’s Ceremonial flight scheduled to take place on October 31, the Abu Dhabi Airports has announced that all major services and facilities are now prepared to welcome the new terminal’s first passengers.

According to Emirates News Agency (WAM), all terminals (Terminals A, 1, 2 & 3) at Abu Dhabi International Airport will operate simultaneously during the critical transition period from November 1 to 14. However, starting November 15, all airlines will operate exclusively from Terminal A.

In light of this transition, Abu Dhabi Airports has launched a print, digital, and broadcast awareness campaign to ensure that passengers and visitors of the airport know which terminal they need to use. The airport operator has also advised guests to regularly check on www.abudhabiairport.ae for passengers flying from Abu Dhabi International Airport between November 1 to 14.

With the countdown to Terminal A’s official opening in full swing, passengers traveling in November are encouraged to verify travel information with their respective airlines before heading to the airport or picking up visitors from the airport.

Additionally, to better serve travelers, especially during the transition period, Abu Dhabi Airports has also introduced their inter-terminal shuttle buses to transport passengers who may wish to move quickly and comfortably between terminals to reach their correct destinations.

Also read: Abu Dhabi Airport’s new Terminal A to open on November 1

