Abu Dhabi Airport’s new Terminal A to open on November 1

Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH) Terminal A is scheduled to commence operations on November 1, 2023, marking a significant boost in passenger capacity for Abu Dhabi and solidifying its position as a prominent global aviation hub.

According to a report from Emirates News Agency (WAM), the new terminal features state-of-the-art facilities, designed to enhance the comfort and experience of passengers. It is poised to be the first airport in the world to include all nine biometric airport touchpoints.

In the initial phase, this will see biometric solutions installed in key areas, such as self-service bag drops, immigration eGates, and boarding gates. When fully operational, it will use facial recognition technology to screen passengers and minimize wait times.

Combined with other high-tech facilities including an advanced baggage handling system capable of processing up to 19,200 bags per hour, Terminal A will deliver a seamless passenger journey to travellers like never before. Increasing to 65 parking stands connecting aircraft with allocated boarding gates, this allows for less congestion, a more relaxed boarding experience and a smoother onward journey.

Aside from providing world-class travel system, this new terminal will be a shopper’s paradise covering 35,000 m2 with 163 retail concessionaires and food & beverage, offering passengers a wide variety of shopping and dining opportunities to enjoy.

Moreover, there will be luxury lounges and wellness facilities for passengers to enjoy including two health and beauty spas, high-quality 138-bedroom hotel, and a modern open-air lounge offering renowned Arabic hospitality.

No time will be wasted when visiting the Abu Dhabi Airport as it offers over 160 retail and food and beverage outlets, catering to a wide variety of tastes and preferences.

Ahead of the new terminals’ official opening, Etihad Airways will operate a ceremonial flight on October 31. Various airlines will then transition into Terminal A in 3 phases over a period of 2 weeks:

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi and 15 other international airlines will fly from the new Terminal on November 1.

Etihad Airways will operate 16 daily flights from November 9, before completing their transition to their new home on November 14, together with Air Arabia Abu Dhabi and 10 other airlines.

All 28 airlines will be operational from Terminal A from November 14.

Terminal A stands as one of the largest airport terminals in the world, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s global position as a centre for tourism, trade, and commerce. This facility will double the current airport capacity, enabling accommodation for up to 45 million passengers annually.

Tripling the size of the previous terminal and servicing flights to 117 global destinations, Terminal A significantly amplifies flight frequency and connectivity to and from Abu Dhabi. This advancement further solidifies the emirate’s standing as a prime destination for travel, business, and entertainment.