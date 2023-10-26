Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Rain in UAE: Police calls on motorists to be cautious during unstable weather

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 day ago

As heavy rains swept through some parts of the UAE on Thursday, the Dubai Police urged motorists to practice caution when driving in rainy weather to avoid any accidents.

In a report from Emirates News Agency (WAM), Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Director of the General Department of Traffic at the Dubai Police, issued a warning to drivers to adhere to all preventive measures and fully comply with traffic laws and regulations, given the current unstable weather conditions in the country.

According to Al Mazrouei, everyone should reduce their speed, leave a safe distance, not be distracted by anything other than the road, and refrain from going down to wadis to take pictures or chase rain, as this poses significant dangers.

Additionally, he encouraged motorists to check the safety of all parts of their vehicle before driving, including its engine, tires, brakes, windshield wipers, and lighting.

In any case of emergency, Al Mazrouei stressed the importance to use warning signals in case of a vehicle breakdown. Drivers should move off the road to avoid obstructing traffic or being involved in traffic accidents, and they should not to use hazard lights or four-way flashers except during emergencies. He warned that using such signals while the vehicle is moving will prevent drivers from using them during an emergency.

He also reminded drivers to practice the following:

  • Leave enough distance behind the vehicle in front.
  • Always wear seat belts while on the road.
  • Do not use phones to take pictures or be distracted by anything other than the road.
  • Stay in lane and do not change lanes except in cases of emergency.
  • Reduce speed and pay attention at turns and low-lying areas and open roads, due to the possibility of accumulated water.
  • Avoid sudden stops without providing the appropriate signal.

Motorists driving in rainy weather conditions should remain prepared for potential hazards at any moment, such as the sudden stop of a vehicle in front or the entry of another vehicle from a side street.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 day ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 08 29T112939.014

DILG Secretary initiates deeper investigation on firefighter in ‘officer slot for sale’

8 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 10 27T145408.771

Person of interest in missing Miss Grand Philippines contestant is a cop

9 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 10 27T144129.893

Michelle Dee says she is prepared for Miss Universe 2023 in El Salvador

9 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 10 27T135029.861

PH bet Nicole Borromeo is Miss International 3rd runner-up

10 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button