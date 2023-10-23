RTA upgrades 4 key roads in Dubai

Residents in Dubai will soon experience enhanced travel convenience as the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) completes 72 percent of the construction on internal roads and street lighting along four key routes in the emirate, including Margham, Lehbab, Al Lisaili, and Hatta.

According to the authority, the project spans a total distance of 38 kilometers, with 19 kilometers dedicated to roadwork and an additional 19 kilometers allocated for the installation of lighting poles along existing streets.

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Directors, RTA, emphasized that this initiative underscores RTA’s commitment to enhancing the infrastructure of roads, street lighting, and rainwater drainage systems within residential communities, ultimately benefiting the emirate’s residents.

“The internal roads project had been undertaken to address the needs of demographic growth and urban expansion, and foster the wellbeing of residents of the emirate,” HE Al Tayer said in a statement.

تنفيذاً لتوجيهات صاحب السمو الشيخ محمد بن راشد آل مكتوم نائب رئيس الدولة رئيس مجلس الوزراء حاكم دبي (رعاه الله)، وتعليمات سمو الشيخ حمدان بن محمد بن راشد آل مكتوم ولي عهد دبي رئيس المجلس التنفيذي، بتطوير وتحسين البنية التحتية الأساسية في المناطق السكنية، إنجاز 72% من أعمال مشروع… pic.twitter.com/rFnZrB4igE — RTA (@rta_dubai) October 22, 2023

In Margham, the internal roads project encompasses the construction of 5 kilometers of roads along Dubai-Al Ain Road, near Skydive Dubai. This development includes road paving, rainwater drainage networks, and the installation of streetlights. More than 11,000 residents will reap the benefits of this project.

Meanwhile, in Lehbab, the project involves road paving over a 5-kilometer stretch, in addition to infrastructure work for rainwater drainage and streetlight installation. Furthermore, it covers lighting enhancements along 2 kilometers of existing streets on the Dubai-Hatta Road beside Lehbab Camels’ Race Track. This project significantly improves the connectivity of the emerging residential district with the road network and caters to over 3,000 residents.

Al Lisaili sees internal road works covering 7 kilometers, including street lighting upgrades for the existing roads at Saih Assalam near the Last Exit and Al Qudra Lakes, spanning over 14 kilometers. This development enhances entry and exit points for approximately 2,900 residents.

Finally, the Hatta project comprises the construction of 2 kilometers of roads at Hatta, specifically in Saa’eir, Al Salami, and Suhaila. Infrastructure enhancements, such as rainwater drainage and streetlight installation, are also part of this project. It serves around 6,000 residents and facilitates improved access points and connectivity for the newly developed residential community with the road network.