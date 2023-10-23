Empowering Filipino consumers in Dubai: Key steps to protect your rights

The Dubai Consumer Protection unit of the Dubai Economy and Tourism (DET) has reiterated their campaign to ensure that consumers are aware of their rights.

In an exclusive interview with The Filipino Times, Manal Yousef Binismail, the Manager of the Consumer Awareness unit of the Dubai Economy and Tourism (DET), shared three important guidelines on how Filipino consumers in Dubai can exercise their rights.

According to Binismail, the first step in understanding your rights is to check if the company from which you plan to purchase a product has a license to operate.

“So, the first thing we always tell consumers is, before dealing with any shop, especially with the new trends today like online shopping, you must check whether the shop or the seller you are dealing with has a trade license to operate their business here, with us as the Department of Economy and Tourism,” said Binismail.

If they are licensed, it’s safe to proceed with your purchase of goods and services from that shop.

The next step is to carefully read through the terms and conditions. While many of us often overlook or skip the process of reviewing the terms and conditions, being a wise consumer by taking the time to understand the offered terms not only helps you save money but also allows you to avoid disappointment in case there are any unpleasant terms associated with your purchase. Their tip: read the terms before signing anything.

“They have to read the terms and conditions before making a purchase or signing any kind of document with the merchant. Because whenever you sign or complete a purchase, it means that you agree to the terms and conditions of the company,” explained Binismail.

While Pinoys are known for being “sigurista” or for keeping receipts, it’s still important to remind everyone that the last step in ensuring you fully exercise your rights as a consumer is to keep a copy of your invoice receipt.

“We have the third thing, which is also considered very important: keeping a copy of the invoice receipt or any kind of proof documents that show you actually received the product from the shop or merchant,” reiterated Binismail.

She mentioned that this step is vital, especially when you want to raise a concern or seek clarification from the Dubai Consumer Rights Department.

For any concerns or clarification, Filipino consumers can call the Dubai Consumer’s call center at +971 600 545 555 or visit the Dubai Consumer Protection website at consumerrights.ae. You can also learn more about your rights by following them on Facebook, Instagram, and X using the handle dubai_consumers.