UAE weather: Chance of rain until October 25 due to cyclone in Arabian Sea

Residents in the UAE can expect a chance of rain in some parts of the country in the coming days as the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued an advisory on the tropical situation TEJ in the Arabian Sea, which has been classified as a “tropical cyclone Cat.1.”

According to the NCM, this situation may persist until October 25, and the cyclone will have an “indirect” impact on the country.

“There is an indirect effect on the country by the flow of moisture from the Arabian Sea on the eastern and southern regions, which creates the chance for the formation of some cumulus clouds that may be accompanied by rain,” it explained in a statement.

The tropical storm is centered in the south of the Arabian Sea at latitude 10.1 north and longitude 58.8. Its wind speed around the centre ranges from 75 to 90 km/hr, located about 600 km east southeast of Socotra Island, with an existing formation of rainy convective clouds around the depression.

“Through numerical models and reports issued by the regional hurricane monitoring center, the tropical storm is expected to deepen and become a tropical Cyclone Cat 1 in the next 24 hours, and its path will be towards the west to northwest in the Arabian Sea, where the wind speed ranges between 100 to 145 km/hr around the center,” Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

In a post on X, the NCM stated that it is closely monitoring the situation and called on the residents “to follow the bulletins and reports issued by the center and not to spread rumors.”

