UAE forces closure of 4 unlicensed recruitment agencies

UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has taken action against 45 recruitment and domestic worker placement agencies, referring them to the Public Prosecution for operating in the labor market without the necessary licenses from MoHRE, which spans from 2022 to the present date.

Recently, during an inspection campaign in Al Ain conducted by the Ministry in collaboration with the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security, and the Department of Economic Development in Abu Dhabi – Al Ain branch, four violating establishments were identified.

MoHRE has initiated legal proceedings against these four establishments, including imposing AED50,000 administrative fines on their owners and officially closing them, marked by closure signs from the Department of Economic Development.

“A temporary accommodation has been provided for the domestic workers, and procedures have been initiated to transfer them – upon their willingness – to MoHRE-approved domestic worker recruitment establishments,” MoHRE said in a statement.

The Ministry strongly cautions the public against engaging with unlicensed recruitment and domestic worker placement agencies. They encourage the public to verify authorized offices through their official website (mohre.gov.ae) and designated channels. Additionally, the Ministry urges the community to report any illegal practices through official channels or by contacting the call center at 600590000.