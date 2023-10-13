Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Malacañang announces 2024 holidays 

Malacañang has released the official list of regular and special non-working holidays for 2024.

The list of holidays was signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on October 11 which was approved by President Bongbong Marcos.

Here’s the list of 2024 regular holidays:

  • January 1 – New Year’s Day
  • March 28 – Maundy Thursday
  • March 29 – Good Friday
  • April 9  – Araw ng Kagitingan
  • May 1 – Labor Day
  • June 12 – Independence Day
  • August 26 – National Heroes Day (Last Monday of August)
  • November 30 – Bonifacio Day
  • December 25 – Christmas Day
  • December 30- Rizal Day

Here’s the list of special non-working holidays:

  • February 10 – Chinese New Year
  • March 30 – Black Saturday
  • August 21 – Ninoy Aquino Day
  • November 1 – All Saints’ Day
  • November 2 – All Souls’ Day
  • December 8 – Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary
  • December 24 – Christmas Eve
  • December 31 – Last day of the year

The list does not include February 25 or the anniversary of the EDSA People Power revolution that ousted the father of President Marcos.

The Islam holidays will only be issued in accordance to the Islamic calendar.

