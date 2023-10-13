Malacañang announces 2024 holidays 

Malacañang has released the official list of regular and special non-working holidays for 2024.

The list of holidays was signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on October 11 which was approved by President Bongbong Marcos.

Here’s the list of 2024 regular holidays:

January 1 – New Year’s Day

March 28 – Maundy Thursday

March 29 – Good Friday

April 9 – Araw ng Kagitingan

May 1 – Labor Day

June 12 – Independence Day

August 26 – National Heroes Day (Last Monday of August)

November 30 – Bonifacio Day

December 25 – Christmas Day

December 30- Rizal Day

Here’s the list of special non-working holidays:

February 10 – Chinese New Year

March 30 – Black Saturday

August 21 – Ninoy Aquino Day

November 1 – All Saints’ Day

November 2 – All Souls’ Day

December 8 – Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary

December 24 – Christmas Eve

December 31 – Last day of the year

The list does not include February 25 or the anniversary of the EDSA People Power revolution that ousted the father of President Marcos.

The Islam holidays will only be issued in accordance to the Islamic calendar.