UGF21stCentury-UAE holds free legal aid services, public speaking seminar for OFWs in UAE

The United Global Filipinos of the 21st Century – United Arab Emirates (UGF21stCentury-UAE) in partnership with the Integrated Bar of the Philippines – Pampanga Chapter, and in collaboration with the Institute of Integrated Electrical Engineers of the Philippines, Inc. – Abu Dhabi Chapter, has conducted various activities aimed at giving legal assistance to OFWs in the UAE on October 7, 2023 in Abu Dhabi.

Present at the event was Dra. Aileen M. Villanueva, Vice President for External Affairs of United Global Filipinos of the 21st Century, where she highlighted the need to tackle topics regarding the expansion of knowledge and experience of OFWs.

“Our organization could not achieve its objectives and undertake its important work without the generous support and friendship with its counterpart professional organizations in the UAE and even around the world”, Dr. Villanueva said.

Engr. Elmer O. Casao, President of United Global Filipinos of the 21st Century – United Arab Emirates, Atty. Alejandro N. Buan, President of Integrated Bar of the Philippines – Pampanga Chapter, and Engr. Renante M. Moral, President of Institute of Integrated Electrical Engineers of the Philippines, Inc. – Abu Dhabi Chapter, delivered their messages of thanks for the partnership and collaboration and to all the guests, Board of Directors, and participants.

His Excellency Alfonso Ferdinand A. Ver, Philippine Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, served as the guest of honor and speaker during the event.

“Thank you for following through with the program of the Philippine Embassy and for building on that momentum and I hope this program will continue not just on the legal aspect but also with the public speaking and CV writing. I congratulate you for holding event such as this which gives free advice and services and in furthering the knowledge and appreciation of fellow Filipinos here in Abu Dhabi,” Ambassador Ver stated.

Atty. Mark Anthony N. Manuel, Director of Integrated Bar of the Philippines – Pampanga Chapter, provided lectures on various topics including Sale and Transfer of Lands in the Philippines, Annulment of Marriage / Legal Separation, and Family Support. The identification of the said topics was a result of the survey conducted by the United Global Filipinos of the 21st Century. The lecture was followed by a Q&A portion, wherein majority of the questions asked by the participants were focused on the sale and transfer of lands in the Philippines.

The event also delved into the topic entitled “Enhancing Public Speaking,” which was led by Engr. Virgilio Javier, PECE. Being a Toastmaster for so many years, he provided more insights and tips on how to enhance our communication and public speaking skills.

“Whenever you are asked to speak up, don’t hesitate and always stand up for the challenge, because if you won’t, you already missed that opportunity,” Engr. Javier said.

Meanwhile, Ms. Dyna Javier, an experienced HR professional in the oil and gas industry in UAE, presented helpful tips on how to enhance CV writing attuned to industry requirements. Her presentation provided key takeaways for participants to enhance their CVs and have more chance to be noticed by the prospective employers.

The whole-day event was concluded with the General Membership meeting of United Global Filipinos of the 21st Century. Engr. Casao highlighted in his President’s report the achievements of the officers and members and thanked everyone for continuously supporting and participating in the events and activities, not only in UGF21stCentury, but also in other organizations. He further encouraged everyone to continue making a positive impact as they continuously participate and serve in the different volunteering activities and events.

Ms. Emma Wenceslao – Sentones, Secretary of UGF21stCentury, expressed gratitude to the guests, speakers, members, and participants who contributed and participated in the success of the Free Legal Aid Services and Lecture, Seminar on Enhancing Public Speaking and Effective CV Writing, and the 2nd General membership meeting.