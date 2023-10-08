Sheikh Mohammed remembers Ministers’ laughter as UAE ranks 4th in Global Tourism Spending

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, recently celebrated the UAE’s ascent to become the fourth-largest tourism spender in the world. Sheikh Mohammed’s visionary idea of transforming the UAE into a top-notch holiday destination was met with laughter in the past, but today, it stands as a testament to his unwavering belief in the nation’s potential.

Decades ago, Sheikh Mohammed, then a young minister in his mid-30s, proposed the idea during a Gulf Cooperation Council meeting. He suggested developing the Gulf cities into global tourist hotspots, starting with Dubai. His bold proposal was met with skepticism from older ministers, who questioned what tourists would find in a region known for its desert landscapes, sand, and extreme heat.

Reflecting on that moment, Sheikh Mohammed shared, “All eyes turned to me, and there was laughter. One senior foreign minister asked, ‘What will tourists find in Dubai?’ He questioned our cultural heritage, civilization, and human history.” Despite the laughter and doubts, Sheikh Mohammed remained undeterred in his vision for the region.

Fast forward four decades, and Sheikh Mohammed’s vision has come to fruition. The UAE now ranks fourth in the world for international tourism spending, with a staggering receipt of Dh224 billion (US$61 billion) in the previous year alone. Surpassing established tourist destinations like France, Italy, Turkey, and Germany, the UAE stands proudly among the global tourism leaders, trailing only behind the United States, Spain, and the UK.

Sheikh Mohammed, now 74 years old and having become the Ruler of Dubai in 2006, continues to place his faith in the country’s youth and sees them as the future leaders.