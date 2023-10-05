VP Sara Duterte defends need for confidential funds

Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte defended her office’s need for confidential funds and accused those who questioned it as against peacebuilding and having insidious motivations.

During the 122nd Police Service Anniversary of the Philippine National Police Regional Office 13, Duterte said that confidential funds play a role in ensuring the country’s security.

“Anyone who attacks or undermines funds allocated for peace and order is naturally assumed to have insidious motivations. Such actions go against the protection and well-being of our citizenry. Those who seek to compromise the security and development of our nation jeopardize the very fabric of our society and hinder our progress,” said Duterte.

The OVP and DepEd have no security mandates.

Duterte however said that DepEd is part of the Anti-Terrorist Council and the Vice President is part of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict.

“Let us recognize the vital role of confidential funds in ensuring the security and development of our nation. We must prioritize peace and order alongside education, as they are the foundation of a prosperous society,” said Duterte.

During the Senate deliberations, Duterte said that her office can survive without confidential funds following the scrutiny of lawmakers.