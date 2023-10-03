Latest NewsNewsTechnologyTFT News

Apple to address iPhone 15 overheating issues in next iOS update

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera52 mins ago

After the recent release of the iPhone 15 models last month, concerns about overheating issues have been circulating on the Internet. Apple addressed these concerns on Monday by acknowledging a bug that was contributing to the devices heating up and stating their commitment to resolving the issue.

As reported by the BBC, Apple confirmed that there are factors leading to the new iPhones running warmer. They explained that the device might feel warmer during the initial days, especially “after setting up or restoring the device because of increased background activity.”

“We have identified a few conditions which can cause iPhones to run warmer than expected,” the tech giant said in a statement.

These conditions include a bug in iOS 17, the latest version of Apple’s software accessible to the most recent models. Additionally, recent updates to third-party apps are overloading the system and contributing to the problem.

Apple assured users that they are actively collaborating with app developers to implement fixes, which are currently in the works and will be rolled out soon. The upcoming iOS 17 bug fix is expected to address the abnormal temperatures experienced by the phones.

The company clarified that the increased warmth in the phones is not related to the new titanium casing used in the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, as opposed to the stainless steel used in older models.

Furthermore, Apple dismissed speculations that the overheating issue was connected to the new USB-C port, implemented to comply with a mandate issued by European regulators.

Users of the new iPhone models can rest assured, as Apple affirmed that the issue poses no safety or injury risk and will not adversely affect the phone’s long-term performance.

Related: iPhone 15 frenzy grips the U.A.E., crowds queue up Dubai Mall

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera52 mins ago
Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a news correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines. Lianne takes pleasure in winning over readers' hearts by featuring impactful stories that matter to both the Filipino and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 07 05T091608.796

Controlling inflation is still top concern among Filipinos — Pulse Asia

6 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 10 03T130546.524

LTFRB approves P1 fare hike for jeepneys

34 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 10 03T125840.998

All-Star Legend Gary Payton: NBA Games in Abu Dhabi are Crucial to Test Strategies and Lineups Ahead of New Season

40 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 10 03T115735.740

Unveiling TINBO by PLDT Global: Building Stronger Bonds Between OFWs and Their Families

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button