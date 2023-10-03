Apple to address iPhone 15 overheating issues in next iOS update

After the recent release of the iPhone 15 models last month, concerns about overheating issues have been circulating on the Internet. Apple addressed these concerns on Monday by acknowledging a bug that was contributing to the devices heating up and stating their commitment to resolving the issue.

As reported by the BBC, Apple confirmed that there are factors leading to the new iPhones running warmer. They explained that the device might feel warmer during the initial days, especially “after setting up or restoring the device because of increased background activity.”

“We have identified a few conditions which can cause iPhones to run warmer than expected,” the tech giant said in a statement.

These conditions include a bug in iOS 17, the latest version of Apple’s software accessible to the most recent models. Additionally, recent updates to third-party apps are overloading the system and contributing to the problem.

Apple assured users that they are actively collaborating with app developers to implement fixes, which are currently in the works and will be rolled out soon. The upcoming iOS 17 bug fix is expected to address the abnormal temperatures experienced by the phones.

The company clarified that the increased warmth in the phones is not related to the new titanium casing used in the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, as opposed to the stainless steel used in older models. Furthermore, Apple dismissed speculations that the overheating issue was connected to the new USB-C port, implemented to comply with a mandate issued by European regulators. Users of the new iPhone models can rest assured, as Apple affirmed that the issue poses no safety or injury risk and will not adversely affect the phone's long-term performance.