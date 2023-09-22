iPhone 15 frenzy grips the U.A.E., crowds queue up Dubai Mall

The U.A.E. is in the grip of iPhone 15 fever, and the Dubai Mall is preparing for a surge in activity as tech aficionados eagerly await the official release on Friday, September 22. With just one day to go, the excitement surrounding the iPhone 15 launch has reached unparalleled heights.

Determined customers, numbering in the hundreds, have formed extensive lines outside the Apple store at Dubai Mall, all vying to be among the first to lay their hands on Apple’s latest creation. The massive turnout has prompted the Apple store to implement precautionary measures, including barricading its doors and windows, to ensure the safety and comfort of eager shoppers.

Recognizing the overwhelming response, security personnel at the mall are advising potential buyers to consider alternative purchase dates or explore online buying options. Notably, camping outside the Apple store overnight is strictly prohibited, in line with the mall’s regular operating hours from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

The enthusiasm is not limited to Dubai Mall alone, as crowds have gathered at Dubai’s Mall of the Emirates. Videos capturing the bustling scenes have been widely shared on social media, showcasing the fervor surrounding the iPhone 15 release.

The iPhone 15, initially unveiled on September 13, boasts many exciting features, including a remarkable 48MP main camera and a sleek titanium design for the iPhone Pro and Pro Max models, making them the lightest Pro variants to date. Apple’s global launch event, ‘Wonderlust,’ was streamed from Cupertino, California earlier this month, introducing four new models: the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Pricing for these models ranges from Dh3,399 for the standard iPhone 15 to Dh6,799 for the top-tier iPhone 15 Pro Max.

With the iPhone line contributing to approximately 50 percent of the company’s sales, Apple is pinning high hopes on the iPhone 15 to breathe new life into its recent sales performance.