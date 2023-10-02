Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Kris Aquino gives health update, hopes to return to PH soon

Kris Aquino said that she is now adjusting well to all her treatments and medications in the United States.

The Queen of All Media shared some positive health updates on her social media accounts on Monday.

“I don’t have my complete blood panel results yet BUT GUMANDA my inflammatory numbers in particular my C-reactive protein and my E-sedimentation rate,” she said.

“So far, so good,” Kris added in her post.

Kris said that she hopes to get clearance to go back to the Philippines in six months and hopefully to be in remission in 18-20 months.

“I don’t know what good I did, but I know I’m surviving all the side effects of methotrexate and my biological injectable because God is listening to all your prayers for my healing,” she said.

“I miss my sisters, my cousins, my Filipino doctors, my close friends, and of course all of you… It’s already been 16 months,” she added.

Kris also did not miss the chance to clear her relationship status following the controversy between her and Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste.

“I AM NOT IN A RELATIONSHIP, we no longer communicate, and my sons and i feel more PEACEFUL. No details because I value my privacy and respect his, and I chose to only give the FACTS that should be addressed,” she added.

