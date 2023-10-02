Dubai’s Hessa Street to double capacity with Dhs689 million RTA revamp contract

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has greenlit a Dhs689 million contract for the Hessa Street Improvement Project, a significant upgrade that will effectively double the road’s capacity and enhance transportation infrastructure in the city.

This ambitious project encompasses a 4.5-kilometer stretch, running from the intersection with Sheikh Zayed Road to the junction with Al Khail Road.

The primary aim of this initiative is to increase the number of lanes on Hessa Street from two to four in each direction, thereby doubling its capacity to accommodate a whopping 8,000 vehicles per hour.

In addition to road expansion, the project also includes the construction of a 13.5-kilometer cycling track, which is set to provide a vital link between Al Sufouh, Al Barsha, and Dubai Hills via Hessa Street. This cycling track, measuring 4.5 meters in width, will cater to bicycles, e-scooters, and pedestrians.

The Hessa Street Improvement Project is not only seen as an infrastructure development but also as a crucial service to numerous residential and development communities, including Al Sufouh 2, Al Barsha residential area, and Jumeirah Village Circle.

.@rta_dubai awards AED689 million contract for Hessa Street Improvement Project. Project details: – Improve 4 main intersections

– Widen Hessa Street to 4 lanes in each direction over a 4.5 km stretch

– Increase the capacity of Hessa Street by 100%

– Cater to residential… pic.twitter.com/DZcZEklapS — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) October 1, 2023

It’s projected that the population served by this project will exceed 640,000 individuals by 2030. Upon completion, Hessa Street’s capacity will surge from 8,000 vehicles to an impressive 16,000 vehicles per hour in both directions.

Key intersections along Hessa Street will undergo a transformation as part of this initiative. The project will revamp four main intersections: Sheikh Zayed Road, First Al Khail Street, Al Asayel Street, and Al Khail Road. These improvements aim to optimize traffic flow and enhance connectivity throughout the area.

Moreover, this development includes the construction of two bridges for the cycling track – one spanning Sheikh Zayed Road and the other crossing Al Khail Road.

The design of the Al Khail Road bridge is inspired by its natural surroundings, blending seamlessly into the environment.