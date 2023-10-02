Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai’s Hessa Street to double capacity with Dhs689 million RTA revamp contract

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report11 mins ago

Photo of Hessa Street, courtesy: Dubai Media Office

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has greenlit a Dhs689 million contract for the Hessa Street Improvement Project, a significant upgrade that will effectively double the road’s capacity and enhance transportation infrastructure in the city.

This ambitious project encompasses a 4.5-kilometer stretch, running from the intersection with Sheikh Zayed Road to the junction with Al Khail Road.

The primary aim of this initiative is to increase the number of lanes on Hessa Street from two to four in each direction, thereby doubling its capacity to accommodate a whopping 8,000 vehicles per hour.

In addition to road expansion, the project also includes the construction of a 13.5-kilometer cycling track, which is set to provide a vital link between Al Sufouh, Al Barsha, and Dubai Hills via Hessa Street. This cycling track, measuring 4.5 meters in width, will cater to bicycles, e-scooters, and pedestrians.

The Hessa Street Improvement Project is not only seen as an infrastructure development but also as a crucial service to numerous residential and development communities, including Al Sufouh 2, Al Barsha residential area, and Jumeirah Village Circle.

It’s projected that the population served by this project will exceed 640,000 individuals by 2030. Upon completion, Hessa Street’s capacity will surge from 8,000 vehicles to an impressive 16,000 vehicles per hour in both directions.

Key intersections along Hessa Street will undergo a transformation as part of this initiative. The project will revamp four main intersections: Sheikh Zayed Road, First Al Khail Street, Al Asayel Street, and Al Khail Road. These improvements aim to optimize traffic flow and enhance connectivity throughout the area.

Moreover, this development includes the construction of two bridges for the cycling track – one spanning Sheikh Zayed Road and the other crossing Al Khail Road.

The design of the Al Khail Road bridge is inspired by its natural surroundings, blending seamlessly into the environment.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report11 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT NEWS marjorette saudi arabia

Family laments death of OFW in Saudi Arabia, seeks autopsy of remains 

1 min ago
US PH flag

White House marks Filipino-American History Month 

41 mins ago
TFT NEWS kris aquino

Kris Aquino gives health update, hopes to return to PH soon

57 mins ago
dfa italy

DFA, DMW to help Filipino victims of illegal recruitment in Italy 

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button