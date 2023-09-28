Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE offers free parking and waives toll gates for Prophet Mohammed’s birthday

Staff Report

Residents of several UAE regions are in for a treat as they gear up to celebrate Prophet Mohammed’s birthday with free parking and waived tolls.

Abu Dhabi’s Integrated Transport Centre has announced that parking will be free during the holiday period, starting from Friday and extending until 7:59 AM on Saturday. Surface parking and parking spots at the Mussafah M-18 truck car park will be exempt from charges. However, the authority urges drivers to avoid prohibited areas and obstructing traffic flow. They also remind motorists to park responsibly in designated areas, refraining from parking in residential areas from 9 PM to 8 AM.

In addition to free parking, Darb tolls will be waived on Friday, with regular charges resuming on Saturday during peak hours from 7 AM to 9 AM and 5 PM to 7 PM. Public bus services in Abu Dhabi will continue to operate according to their usual schedules throughout the weekend and official holidays.

Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority is yet to confirm the waiver of parking fees for Friday, although it has done so on previous occasions.

Meanwhile, Sharjah City Municipality announced that public parking throughout the city will be free on September 28, excluding designated parking spots with blue information signs.

Both the private and public sectors will observe a holiday on Friday, September 29, in honor of Prophet Mohammed’s birthday.

This announcement was made by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation last week.

