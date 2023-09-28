Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsPH NewsTFT News

Lala Sotto inhibits from all noontime show cases

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera23 mins ago

Courtesy: MTRCB/Facebook

Movie Television Review and Classification Board Chairperson Lala Sotto said that she has inhibited herself from all cases involving noontime shows.

Sotto made the remarks during a hearing with the Senate committee on finance on Wednesday, when she was asked by Senator Jinggoy Estrada on how the MTRCB decided on the suspension of It’s Showtime.

“In the spirit of transparency and in the spirit of fairness, I have already inhibited myself from participating in all the adjudication processes of any noontime shows,” Sotto said.

Sotto is the daughter of former senate president Tito Sotto, who is the host of noontime show EAT.

The MTRCB chair said she was present during the voting process of the decision for It’s Showtime but she did not give her vote on it.

“I was physically present because it was during a board meeting, but I did not vote, I did not participate… To make it clear, it was a unanimous decision for the board to suspend. They only voted upon the number of days, which was 12 days and 6 days,” Sotto said.

The MTRCB said that they will release on their decision in the coming days on the appeal of the noontime show.

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera23 mins ago
Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a news correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines. Lianne takes pleasure in winning over readers' hearts by featuring impactful stories that matter to both the Filipino and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 09 28T104857.729

Alleged Socorro cult leader attends Senate probe

54 seconds ago
pr photoi

The Fridge Entertainment presents award-winning Filipino folk-pop band Ben&Ben

17 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 09 27T173836.993

Robin Padilla accidentally exposes his private part during live selling of wife Mariel Padilla

17 hours ago
Screen Shot 2023 09 27 at 1.52.27 PM

Toni Fowler faces complaint over obscene music video 

21 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button