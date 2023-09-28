Lala Sotto inhibits from all noontime show cases

Movie Television Review and Classification Board Chairperson Lala Sotto said that she has inhibited herself from all cases involving noontime shows.

Sotto made the remarks during a hearing with the Senate committee on finance on Wednesday, when she was asked by Senator Jinggoy Estrada on how the MTRCB decided on the suspension of It’s Showtime.

“In the spirit of transparency and in the spirit of fairness, I have already inhibited myself from participating in all the adjudication processes of any noontime shows,” Sotto said.

Sotto is the daughter of former senate president Tito Sotto, who is the host of noontime show EAT.

The MTRCB chair said she was present during the voting process of the decision for It’s Showtime but she did not give her vote on it.

“I was physically present because it was during a board meeting, but I did not vote, I did not participate… To make it clear, it was a unanimous decision for the board to suspend. They only voted upon the number of days, which was 12 days and 6 days,” Sotto said.

The MTRCB said that they will release on their decision in the coming days on the appeal of the noontime show.