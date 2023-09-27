Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

DFA eyes to expand e-visa system to India

The Department of Foreign Affairs said that they are planning to expand the recently launched e-visa system for travelers to India.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo made the statement when asked by lawmakers on where the DFA plans to launch the system.

“I think we have to see how it works with China, then we would probably go to the next biggest tourism country which would be India, according to DOT. But we would like to see first how this works in some cities in China,” Manalo told the Senate.

Manalo said they are waiting for the DOT guidelines on the e-visa campaign.

“We’re only following that, implementing it, but we are guided by their plans and programs,” he said.

Manalo said that the e-visa aims to encourage more tourists in the Philippines.

