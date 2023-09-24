Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Man accidentally kills self while slaughtering pig in Cebu 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

A man was declared dead after he accidentally cut himself with his own knife at Batang, Barangay Moabog in the town of Pilar in the Camotes Group of Islands in Cebu.

P/Capt. Michael Echavez of the Pilar Police Station said in a report on ABS-CBN News that the man was slaughtering his pig when the incident happened.

“The victim was slaughtering his domestic pig by means of striking the pig on its head and stabbing the pig once,” Echavez wrote in his report.

The man thought the pig was dead but to his surprise, the pig woke up and suddenly ran.

“He tried to hold the pig, and unfortunately the knife he was holding was accidentally caught by the rope that hit his neck,” the police report said.

The man died due to the loss of blood.

Authorities are now investigating if there is foul play in the deadly incident.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Screen Shot 2023 09 24 at 3.13.12 PM

WATCH: Ces Drilon stars as “Stress Drilon” in hilarious milk tea commercial

4 hours ago
WhatsApp Image 2023 09 23 at 3.46.29 PM

Filipino Healthcare Professionals discuss how the pandemic reshaped healthcare delivery during TFT Watchlist

4 hours ago
TFT NEWS NAIA MOLOTOV

MIAA reports Molotov blast at NAIA 3 damaging three vehicles 

4 hours ago
TFT NEWS CULT

Alleged Socorro cult leader says ready to face any probe 

5 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button