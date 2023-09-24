Man accidentally kills self while slaughtering pig in Cebu 

A man was declared dead after he accidentally cut himself with his own knife at Batang, Barangay Moabog in the town of Pilar in the Camotes Group of Islands in Cebu.

P/Capt. Michael Echavez of the Pilar Police Station said in a report on ABS-CBN News that the man was slaughtering his pig when the incident happened.

“The victim was slaughtering his domestic pig by means of striking the pig on its head and stabbing the pig once,” Echavez wrote in his report.

The man thought the pig was dead but to his surprise, the pig woke up and suddenly ran.

“He tried to hold the pig, and unfortunately the knife he was holding was accidentally caught by the rope that hit his neck,” the police report said.

The man died due to the loss of blood.

Authorities are now investigating if there is foul play in the deadly incident.