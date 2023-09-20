PH working with other countries to fight online scams

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) said that they are working with other countries to fight online scammers and abuses.

DICT Secretary John Uy on Tuesday said that the department is now working hand in hand with law enforcement agencies of other countries.

They aim to put a stop to online financial crimes, as well as sexual abuses, especially those targeting children.

“Many of these operators, they hide behind extra-territoriality because they feel if they operate from another country and the victims are not in that country but elsewhere, the law enforcers do not bother them,” he said.

“What we’re trying to do is we’re trying to make the world smaller for them by having exchanges with these countries,” Uy added.

Uy said they inform countries where the perpetrators are located and they track them down.

Uy added that some children victimized by online abuse committed by their parents still choose to stay with their parents.

“Sadly, with respect to these ones that are being propagated by parents on their own children, when the children are rescued, the parents are arrested and so the children end up being with the DSWD,” he said.

“Sometimes there’s this ethical moral dilemma of the children technically becoming orphans when we successfully rescue them because their parents end up in jail,” he added.