Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

PH working with other countries to fight online scams

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

Courtesy of: Department of Information and Communications Technology - DICT

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) said that they are working with other countries to fight online scammers and abuses.

DICT Secretary John Uy on Tuesday said that the department is now working hand in hand with law enforcement agencies of other countries.

They aim to put a stop to online financial crimes, as well as sexual abuses, especially those targeting children.

“Many of these operators, they hide behind extra-territoriality because they feel if they operate from another country and the victims are not in that country but elsewhere, the law enforcers do not bother them,” he said.

“What we’re trying to do is we’re trying to make the world smaller for them by having exchanges with these countries,” Uy added.

Uy said they inform countries where the perpetrators are located and they track them down.

Uy added that some children victimized by online abuse committed by their parents still choose to stay with their parents.

“Sadly, with respect to these ones that are being propagated by parents on their own children, when the children are rescued, the parents are arrested and so the children end up being with the DSWD,” he said.

“Sometimes there’s this ethical moral dilemma of the children technically becoming orphans when we successfully rescue them because their parents end up in jail,” he added.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

WhatsApp Image 2023 09 20 at 5.17.25 PM

World’s top 5 women in design and renowned local icons take center stage at the Philippines’ biggest design conference

2 hours ago
PHOTO 2023 09 17 22 02 01

CDCC UAE Chapter prepares for Grand Christmas celebration on September 25

4 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 09 20T152654.079

Jed Madela amused with a class section named after him

4 hours ago
Office for Transportation Security

Airport authorities probe NAIA security staff caught stealing on CCTV

5 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button