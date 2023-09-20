Calling all photographers! Dubai’s RTA launches photo competition with the theme ‘Mobility in Dubai’

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), in collaboration with the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Awards (HIPA), has announced on Tuesday the third edition of Dubai’s Best Sustainable Transport Means Photo Competition under the theme “Mobility in Dubai.”

This year, the contest will harness the power of photography to promote awareness about the significance of sustainable transportation. Photographers, photography enthusiasts, residents, tourists, and especially public transport users are encouraged to join by capturing the beauty of Dubai’s public transport including the metro, tram, public buses, and water transport like the water bus, water taxi, ferry, and abra.

How to join

Participants should only use mobile phones for capturing the images.

Photos should be submitted only through the competition’s online registration page via: www.hipa.ae

Photos should be submitted starting at (00:01) on September 25, 2023, until (00:00) on October 15, 2023, local time of the United Arab Emirates (+4 hours GMT). No entries will be accepted after the specified time.

Participants must be individuals and not institutions, and their age must not be less than (18) years at the time of participation in the competition.

Participants must confirm their acceptance of these Rules at the time of participation.

Participants must agree that the RTA and HIPA will automatically disqualify and without additional notice any photos found to have been submitted by a participant under the age of (18) at the time of participation.

Participation Photos

The competition consists of two categories: a portfolio and a single photo.

For the portfolio category, entrants need to submit a set of (5) images. For the single photo category, just a single image is required.

Entrants cannot use the same photo for multiple categories, and any photo entered in more than one category will be disqualified.

Submitted images should be in JPEG format, high-resolution, and a minimum size of 5 MB.

The longer dimension of the photo should be no less than 2000 pixels, and the quality should be at least 300 dpi.

Participants should only use mobile phones for capturing the images, ensuring each photo is at least 2 MB in size.

Upon request, participants must upload the RAW image or file.

Submitted photos must be free from logos, signatures, names, frames, borders, symbols, signs, date and time, or any other marks added by the participant.

While basic technical edits are allowed, they must not alter the authenticity or originality of the image.

Advanced editing that creates illusions, visual tricks, or manipulations, including superimpositions and creative modifications, is prohibited.

RTA and HIPA have the right to assess and exclude any images/video clips that, at their sole discretion, violate the stated rules.

Images or clips that portray or include content deemed inappropriate and/or offensive, including but not limited to nudity, violence, or other materials considered incompatible with religion, culture, public morality, and the genuine customs and authentic Emirati customs and traditions, will be disqualified.

A judging panel from the HIPA Award will assess the submissions, ensuring the utmost standards of impartiality, transparency, creativity, and aesthetics, given the award’s esteemed international stature.

Dubai boasts stunning beaches, and urban and cultural landscapes, that inspire its residents, visitors, and tourists to visually engage with them, especially those related to maritime transportation, which can be manifested in wonderful images.

His Excellency Ali Khalifa bin Thalith, Secretary-General of HIPA, invites the public to join the highly-anticipated photo competition.

“We are pleased to continue our fruitful collaboration with the Roads and Transport Authority to promote awareness about the significance of sustainable transportation. HIPA, with RTA’s support, invite all photographers and commuters alike, to participate in our mobile photography competition and be a part of this beautiful and challenging journey towards winning,” said Bin Thalith.