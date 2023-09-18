Dubai’s RTA announces 90% completion of cycling tracks at Al Khawaneej, Mushrif

In a continuous effort to transform Dubai into a bicycle-friendly city, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has revealed that the completion of the cycling tracks in Al Khawaneej and Mushrif is now at 90 percent.

According to RTA, this 7-km stretch connects to the existing cycling tracks, extending 32 km in the two areas. Consequently, the total length of cycling tracks in both districts reaches 39 km.

Very soon, cyclists can enjoy these new tracks which run from the Quranic Garden on Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street up to the intersection with Al Khawaneej Street. It crosses the street through the combined pedestrian and cycling bridge on Al Khawaneej Street to link with the existing cycling track in Al Khawaneej.

Meanwhile, the second cycling lane starts from the Mushrif Park near the Crocodile Park, extends up to the intersection with Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street, and then heads North up to the intersection with Al Khawaneej Street. It crosses the street through the pedestrian and cycling bridge on Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street to connect with the cycling track in Al Khawaneej.

In a statement, His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA said, “The project aims to provide suitable options for people to cycle according to Dubai Urban Plan 2040 aimed to make Dubai the best city for living in the world.”

“The project is part of RTA’s Master Plan for Jogging and Cycling Tracks across Dubai aimed to encourage residents and visitors to practice sports and recreational activities, and thus enhance the wellbeing of people in the emirate. The project affirms RTA’s commitment to improving the link between the existing cycling tracks at residential areas as well as the points of attraction in the neighborhoud,” he added.

RTA emphasized that the design, construction, and setting of speed limits for cycling tracks adhere to the highest international standards and technical guidelines. These measures are tailored to the nature of the locality and the classification of the tracks, encouraging residents and visitors to adopt cycling as an alternative and sustainable mobility means.

With these tracks nearing completion, RTA has set a speed limit of 30 km/h dedicated to amateurs and those tracks shared with vehicles to make roads safer. On the other hand, it placed a speed limit of 20 km/h on dedicated or shared tracks with pedestrians within urban areas.

However, there are no specific speed limits set for cycling training tracks. The overall objective of introducing speed limits for cycling tracks is to ensure the safety of both pedestrians and cyclists.