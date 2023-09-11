21 students in Davao del Norte faint due to severe heat

21 students in the town of Braulio E. Dujali, Davao del Norte, reportedly fainted due to extreme heat. Prompt action was taken by the regional health unit and rescue teams to provide immediate first aid to the affected students from Dujali National High School.

According to the municipal information office, a total of 21 Grade 7 and 8 students were rushed to the regional health unit after experiencing symptoms of heat exhaustion and panic attacks.

Officials from the municipal health office in Braulio E. Dujali attributed the incidents to the sweltering weather conditions and the fear that some students felt, which caused a chain reaction of fainting spells.

On September 8th, the Davao City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office recorded a heat index of 40 degrees Celsius around 2:00 PM, reaching an extreme caution level.

In response to the situation, local government authorities and government agencies held an emergency meeting to address the incident and conduct inspections at the school on Monday. This action was taken, especially after reports of intense heat inside classrooms.