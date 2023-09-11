Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

21 students in Davao del Norte faint due to severe heat

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

21 students in the town of Braulio E. Dujali, Davao del Norte, reportedly fainted due to extreme heat. Prompt action was taken by the regional health unit and rescue teams to provide immediate first aid to the affected students from Dujali National High School.

According to the municipal information office, a total of 21 Grade 7 and 8 students were rushed to the regional health unit after experiencing symptoms of heat exhaustion and panic attacks.

Officials from the municipal health office in Braulio E. Dujali attributed the incidents to the sweltering weather conditions and the fear that some students felt, which caused a chain reaction of fainting spells.

On September 8th, the Davao City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office recorded a heat index of 40 degrees Celsius around 2:00 PM, reaching an extreme caution level.

In response to the situation, local government authorities and government agencies held an emergency meeting to address the incident and conduct inspections at the school on Monday. This action was taken, especially after reports of intense heat inside classrooms.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT NEWS rockwell referral

Join Rockwell Land for a convenient and rewarding ‘raket’

15 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 09 11T171224.779

Fil-Am stand-up comedian Jo Koy to return to UAE for 2023 World Tour

1 hour ago
Screen Shot 2023 09 11 at 4.04.42 PM

Americans commemorate 22nd anniversary of 9/11 attacks

2 hours ago
WhatsApp Image 2023 09 11 at 15.13.17

Filipinos can now avail Visa Screening Services at Mushrif Mall and Al Wahda Mall

3 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button