Senator Grace Poe calls for re-evaluation of new departure rules

Senator Grace Poe has called on the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking, the Bureau of Immigration, and other relevant government bodies to postpone and reassess the implementation of the revised departure rules. This follows after widespread concerns from the public regarding the cumbersome travel prerequisites.

As the head of the Senate Committee on Public Services, Poe stressed the need of revisiting these regulations, which are set to be enforced from September 3 for departing Filipino travelers.

“The lingering doubts and questions about the new rules must not be swept under the rug,” Poe said.

“Authorities must make traveling through our airports secure against human traffickers, but without being too complicated,” she added.

According to a Manila Bulletin report, Poe proposed a thorough review of the guidelines to prevent travel inconveniences, expenses, and legal complexities for passengers on their flight day.

She also highlighted the apprehensions of individuals and different sectors that these new rules might infringe upon the right to travel. Moreover, the requirement to disclose proof of financial capacity raised privacy concerns.

Poe noted that the extensive documentation required from certain travelers would entail additional time and expenses, further burdening travelers.

“We welcome the move to address delays and inefficiencies at our airports and curb the scourge of human trafficking. But, doing so should not be at the expense of legitimate Filipino travelers,” Poe stated.

Instead, Poe recommended that concerned agencies should focus on training immigration personnel to identify trafficking, strengthening border security, and simultaneously purging their ranks of corrupt and ineffective individuals.

“May kasabihan na kung may hinahanap kang daga, bakit mo susunugin ang buong bahay?” Poe said.

“Sa bagong patakarang ito, baka mas paparusahan pa ang ating mga kababayang lehitimong byahero kung hindi sasawatahin ang korapsyon sa loob ng ahensya,” she added.