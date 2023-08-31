Over 500 newly registered Filipino nurses take oath in Abu Dhabi, UAE

A total of 594 newly registered Filipino nurses took their oath in Abu Dhabi, UAE on Tuesday, August 29, 2023.

Hosted by the Philippine Nurses Association (PNA) – UAE Chapter, the momentous occasion was led by Red Cloud Capuyan, Founding President of the PNA UAE Chapter.

“This is but the beginning of your professional careers as nurses. Your hard work, the love and support of your parents, family, and friends have helped you reach this moment. As you embark on a new chapter of your life, always remember that learning does not stop inside the classroom. You will be a student as long as you still have something to learn, and this will mean all your life,” said Capuyan in his speech.

“Every experience in life will teach you something. You just need to keep an open mind and open heart to see what lessons the world has to offer. At this stage of your life, it is very important that you take charge of your future. Never doubt that the smallest step can create the most sweeping change. All dreams are within reach you just have to believe and work hard for it,” he added.

Also present in the event is H.E. Ferdinand Alfonso Ver, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE. During his keynote address, he recounted a story about how he encountered one examinee who was facing a challenge in submitting her credentials to the Philippine Embassy on time. Seeing her struggle, Ambassador Ver extended a helping hand to assist her.

“We try to help those who are in need. ‘Yun ang pinaka importante, kung sa oras ng matinding pangangailangan mo, natulungan mo ‘yung isang tao, di ka na makakalimutan. Same with nurses, you are there in the most critical periods of a person’s life… Ikaw ang nandoon, ikaw ang nagbibigay ng kalinga, ng pangangailangan niya. ‘Di ka na makakalimutan noon,” Ambassador Ver said.

According to him, the success of these nurses cannot be measured in one speech or celebration. For him, they are the unsung heroes of healthcare, bringing healing and hope to countless lives.

“Remember that each patient you care for is a life you’ve touched deeply and profoundly. Your skills, your kindness, and your tireless efforts make a world of difference to them. You are not alone in this journey, you and your fellow nurses, your community, your association, and your country are standing behind you, proud of your achievements and your enduring and indomitable spirit,” he continued.

“Continue your journey and find strength in the knowledge that you are not alone. Keep moving forward with the same determination and heart that brought you to this point as registered nurses. Your dedication is inspiring — thank you for being who you are,” he concluded.

UAE-based top-notchers Czarina Gerard Gomez (Top 1), Winston Guevarra (Top 4), Harlene Jane Fernandez (Top 5), Jonalyn Magdagasang (Top 10), and Ellagene Adao (Top 10) were recognized at the event.

In her speech, Top 1 passer Czarina Gerard Gomez shared the sacrifices she has made on her journey to becoming a registered nurse. She has been living away from home for over a decade now, making her long for her family back in the Philippines.

“But they made me realize that home is not found everywhere else. It is not tied to a place, but home is where the heart is. Distance is just a number,” Gomez said.

She expressed that her family played a significant role in her success and dedicated this victory to them. Concluding her speech, she encouraged all the passers to take pride in their nation at all times.

“Wherever our path may be, whatever circumstance we’ll be facing, may we not forget to lift our chins and raise the Philippine flag and wholeheartedly say, ‘I am a proud Filipino nurse!'” she concluded.

To further recognize the contributions of nurses in the Middle East, The Filipino Times is hosting the second edition of TFT Watchlist. This time, the event aims to honor the hardworking healthcare professionals in the Middle East. They are inviting healthcare industry experts and members to participate in the first-ever Summit and Awards specifically for healthcare professionals this coming September 23, 2023. Registration for the event is free.

