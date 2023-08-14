Hundreds of newly registered nurses take oath in the UAE

Hundreds of newly registered nurses took their oath in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Saturday, August 12.

Present during the event to lead the oathtaking is Consul General Hon. Renato Dueñas Jr., of the Philippine Consulate of Dubai and Northern Emirates.

“As Filipino nurses in the UAE, if you plan to practice nursing here, in the Philippines, or anywhere, you carry the spirit of camaraderie, unity, and dedication that exemplifies our nation’s values. Together, you have formed an unbreakable support system for one another, strengthening your profession and demonstrating the Filipino spirit of bayanihan even in distant lands. I also wish to extend my congratulations to the families and friends who have stood by our registered nurses and helped them reach this milestone,” said Consul General Dueñas in his speech.

UAE-based top-notchers Christian Jay T. Crisostomo, RN (Top 3), and Cherry V. Escarola, RN (Top 7), were recognized at the event.

In her speech, Escarola shared her journey to becoming a nurse.

“It’s been a tough and long journey for me. To be a nurse is my childhood dream, but because of a lack of financial support, even if I am a provincial scholar, I did not finish my study on time. I stopped for 7 years, and in that time, I worked to support my family dahil ako po ang eldest sa aming pamilya. But my heart did not stop longing to become a nurse someday. To make the story short, I studied again and finished my nursing degree. After graduation, I went abroad until the pandemic came, and the board examination was canceled. With SPLE announcing the date of the examination, I promised myself this is my first and last exam. I took a leave and studied 8 hours a day. Think we all have bad times, there are times I had doubts, but despite all of that, I realized no one can push yourself except you. Be more sensitive to people around us and more understanding of those who have difficulty in life or people with different situations than us people who fail or succeed,” shared Escarola.

Kidding before she ends her speech, she emphasized the unique skills that nurses have and highlighted the saying: “Magmahal ka ng nurse, may sakit nga inaalagaan, relasyon niyo pa kaya?”

In her conclusion, she said, “Filipino nurses are the best-trained people around the world.”

Meanwhile, Top 3 placer, Christian Crisostomo, saluted all his fellow graduates for choosing to be a nurse.

“I’ve given my all because I have limited time working while studying. Reviewing is challenging, but I thank my wife, Precious, for being there for me. Sometimes I have to focus because of a lack of time, everything is pressed, and I have to give an hour a day when it’s almost a month to dedicate to listening to every lecture, and somehow it paid off. What I want to recognize is my co-nurses, their dedication, and their overwhelming passion. Some of us were not lucky to pass the first take, but our heart to get that license never gave up. It’s in their heart; they want to be a nurse, and I congratulate everyone for becoming a nurse. Lastly, all glory to God, I hope that we will be able to practice our profession dedicatedly and to our heart’s content,” said Crisostomo.

Among the newly registered nurses is Althea Kye Rodaje, who shared in an interview with The Filipino Times that, for her, the third time’s the charm, as it took her more than 10 years to finally fulfill her dream of becoming a licensed nurse.

“I failed many times sa board exams, I failed three times. But at the back of my mind, I have to do it for the sake of my family. Suddenly, nakita ko po sa Facebook na nag-i-invite na specialized exam for nurses in the UAE. Noong 2020 po ako nag-apply as SPLE. Matagal po akong nag-antay dahil sa Covid. Di po ako nawalan ng pag-asa kahit may trabaho, talagang nagre-review po ako. Gumigising po ako ng 4:00am, naglalaan po talaga ako ng oras para mag-review,” shared Rodaje.

The event was spearheaded by the Filipino Nurses Association in the Emirates (FNAE), which assists nursing graduates in obtaining their licenses even when overseas.

“We, as an organization, are assisting our kababayans—those who graduated with a BSN in the Philippines and have not yet taken the local board examination. In line with this, anyone willing to take the local board examination for nurses is welcome in our organization. We will accommodate them from the initial application (including the review of documents to be submitted to the PRC), providing free nursing review, assisting them in the online application through the PRC portal, conducting pre-board examinations, assisting on the day of the examination, during the oathtaking, and in the initial registration of their license. These are services that we can extend our hands to offer them the best assistance we can,” said Ronald Gamiao, President of FNAE.

In a message to the graduates, Gamiao encouraged the newly licensed Filipino nurses to always embody compassion.

“My dear fellow nurses, as you journey along your path, in whatever disciplines of nursing you choose, stride forward and demonstrate to all that you are an FNAE nurse, equipped with knowledge and skills. Keep in mind the attributes of a NURSE—being humble, kind, compassionate, dedicated to your work, and above all, God-fearing. If you encounter challenges in the future, let them not hinder you but instead fuel your courage to persist without hesitation or withdrawal. Best of luck in your endeavors,” said Gamiao.

To further recognize the contributions of nurses in the Middle East, The Filipino Times is hosting the second edition of TFT Watchlist. This time, the event aims to honor the hardworking healthcare professionals in the Middle East.

