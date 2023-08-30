Triple Your Wins this Festive Season: Emirates Draw Offers Over 2 KG in Gold!

Emirates Draw has proudly revealed that over the weekend, 11,372 winners across all games have won a total prize amount of more than AED 916,117. Building on this momentum, Emirates Draw has announced an exciting opportunity for participants to win gold until September 3, 2023, at 8:30 pm UAE time. In addition to the opportunity to win cash prizes through the EASY6, FAST5, and MEGA7 weekly draws, 100 participants will win over 2 kg of gold coins in the Gold Raffle.

How to Participate?

Entering the Emirates Draw Gold Raffle is simple and free! Buy tickets for EASY6, FAST5, and MEGA7 games by September 3, 2023, to automatically gain a FREE entry into the Gold Raffle. Seize this golden opportunity!

Gold Raffle Details

The Gold Raffle could see participants walk away with not just cash prizes, but also gold. Winners will be selected using a Random Number Generator, ensuring complete fairness and transparency.

Prizes and Timelines

A total of 100 participants will win in this prestigious Raffle, divided across three draw categories:

EASY6: On Sept. 1, during the live EASY6 Draw, 30 winners will each get 15 grams of gold.

FAST5: Sept. 2’s FAST5 Live Draw will see 60 winners, each receiving 20 grams of gold.

MEGA7: On Sept. 3, 10 participants from the MEGA7 Live Draw will each be richer by 50 grams of gold.

Participate for a Golden Tomorrow:

Emirates Draw invites everyone to triple their winning opportunities with a single ticket. Every EASY6, FAST5, or MEGA7 ticket offers participation in not only the usual Main and Raffle Draws, but also an additional Gold Raffle for this festive season.

Moreover, Emirates Draw is not only committed to providing extraordinary experiences to its winners, but also to supporting the UAE government’s sustainability mission. The organisation’s efforts have resulted in significant contributions towards enriching the UAE’s marine biodiversity through its flagship Coral Reef Restoration programme.

A recent milestone includes the successful implantation of more than 12,000 coral fragments, expanding the coral region by a massive 7,600 square meters in Khorfakkan and Dibba. This expansion not only enhances the marine ecosystem’s beauty, but also creates a prosperous habitat for diverse marine life, ensuring its preservation for future generations.

The excitement continues with the upcoming games that will be live streamed across Emirates Draw’s digital platforms including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and the official website. Dream big, book your numbers early and you be the next big winner!

For more information, call the customer support centre on 800 7777 7777 or visit www.emiratesdraw.com and stay tuned with the latest updates by following @emiratesdraw on social media platforms.