Rare Blue Supermoon to illuminate UAE skies on Thursday

A remarkable celestial occurrence is set to grace the skies above the UAE on Thursday. Known as a Blue Supermoon, this phenomenon involves the appearance of a second full moon within a single calendar month.

This event, referred to as “once in a blue moon,” transpires approximately every two years. The subsequent Blue Supermoon is not anticipated until May 31, 2026.

Starting from 7pm, the moon will become visible across the UAE, particularly in areas that are distanced from the effects of light pollution. This captivating display promises to be a spectacle for those who venture outdoors to witness it.

The Blue Supermoon is not the only celestial highlight this month. Recently, a Saturn opposition occurred, presenting a bright and luminous Saturn due to its direct alignment with the Sun. This alignment allowed Saturn’s rings and moons to be more distinct in the night sky.

In the upcoming week, residents of the UAE might also have the opportunity to glimpse a passing comet.

