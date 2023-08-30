Dubai upgrades lighting on key roads with eco-friendly LED technology

In line with their best energy conservation practices and support for the green economy, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has recently upgraded 2,000 conventional lighting units with energy-efficient LED lights on the emirate’s major roads.

According to an official release, the project scope extends 19.5 km and serves 16 lanes in both directions on the Airport and Al Ittihad Roads. Keen to make its assets more eco-friendly, these initiatives contribute to achieving sustainable development and promoting a clean environment in Dubai and across the UAE.

Maitha bin Adai, CEO of Traffic and Roads Agency at RTA, stated that this lighting project, which took almost six months, included re-engineering the operating system of the lighting units to integrate sustainable, environmentally friendly, and highly efficient lights.

According to her, undertaking the project underscores RTA’s commitment to adopting the latest innovative means for optimizing the use of assets, extending their lifetime and saving the power consumption across the lighting network.

“LED technology boasts numerous environmentally friendly features, such as: a 55% reduction in energy usage compared to conventional lighting units and a longevity increase of up to 173% over older streetlamps. Specifically, the new lights have a lifespan of 60,000 hours, in contrast to the 22,000 hours typical of traditional lamps. As such, it results in reducing the periodicity of replacing lamps along with maintenance and operating costs. It also reduces energy loss and heat emission by 20% compared to traditional lamps. It does not only enhance the operational efficiency of the lamp system but also raises the efficiency of the lighting energy grid throughout Dubai’s streets,” bin Adai explained.

“The upgraded lamps offer greater brightness and colour precision than their predecessors, improving nighttime visibility and road safety for motorists in Dubai. The LED lamps offer a colour temperature of 4000K, which is double the 2000K of the older lamps, thereby enhancing lighting quality by 100%. These new lamps are also free from environmentally harmful substances, aligning with RTA’s vision and Dubai’s commitment to environmental sustainability,” she added.

RTA continuously works towards improving Dubai’s road lighting systems through the integration of the latest, smart, cutting-edge technologies that are tailored to suit the UAE’s climatic conditions. This ongoing effort reinforces the organization’s unwavering dedication to promoting sustainability.