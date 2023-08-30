Don’t qualify for a bank card? UAE residents earning less than AED 3000 a month can now get Botim Prepaid Card, without minimum salary requirement

While most banks in the UAE require residents to make at least Dhs3,000 salary a month to qualify for a bank card, Astra Tech, a UAE-born company and MENA’s leading consumer technology holding group, has introduced an exciting new solution through the Botim App – the new Botim Multi-currency Prepaid Cards! Accessible to everyone in the UAE, consumers do not have to worry about minimum income requirements and will not face traditional limitations to banking services.

Botim Prepaid Card users will have access to a wide range of integrated financial services in a fast and secure way, enabling digital and offline transactions and allowing for efficient budgeting, while eliminating the need to carry cash.

Supported by Mastercard, these Botim Prepaid Cards also offer global acceptance across 200+ countries in AED and USD currencies, with plans to include more in the future. This offers an exceptional opportunity of inclusion, considering that in the past, accessing such global financial services was restricted to individuals who met specific eligibility criteria, particularly those related to minimum income thresholds. Now, you just need to be a Botim user!

Here is one more thing, these cards only require a single upfront payment – no hidden fees or yearly charges involved. The offering includes two variants: the Standard Card, which comes at a modest fee of AED 25, and the Metal Card, a premium option available for AED 200.

Users interested in the card can register to the waitlist in the link: https://botim.me/botimcards/

How to top up the card?

It can either be done digitally by transferring funds to the Botim wallet, or by depositing cash through one of over 4500 kiosks across the UAE.

Steps to top up the Botim Prepaid Card:

Step 1) On your Botim app, go to the “Me” section

Step 2) Tap on “Balance” in your Botim Wallet

Step 3) Tap on “Balance” again on the next page

Step 4) Tap “Recharge”

Step 5) Select your preference to top up your wallet – you can use your debit card or deposit cash through over 800 uPay kiosks or over 4500 NT kiosks. To find the nearest kiosk, tap on “Deposit Cash in Kiosks” and you’ll be redirected to another page, press on “Find Location”

** All users have to be KYCd by uploading their EID on the Botim app to use the financial features