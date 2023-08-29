Realtor arrested in Iran for selling apartment to a dog

An Iranian real estate agency has been apprehended by authorities following a viral video where the company sold an apartment to a dog, according to officials.

The video, widely circulated online, depicted an Iranian couple transferring their apartment’s ownership to their small, white dog named “Chester.”

The dog’s paws were inked and pressed onto a contract with the assistance of a woman.

In a video from IHRDC, the woman stated that the couple lacked heirs and wished to sell their apartment to the dog.

دنبال انتشار این ویدیو، معاون دادستان عمومی و انقلاب تهران از پلمب دفتر مشاور املاک مذکور و بازداشت متصدی آن، خبر داد.

رضا تبار گفت: “اقدام این دفتر مشاور املاک ضمن اینکه از حیث قانونی و حقوقی فاقد وجاهت و اعتبار بوده، سبب جریحه دار شدن احساسات انسانی جامعه نیز شده است.” pic.twitter.com/8V6Qi15OZF — Iranhrdc.org (@IHRDC) August 20, 2023

Although Iran doesn’t have a law specifically prohibiting dog ownership, they are considered unclean in line with religious views common in Muslim countries. Conservative religious figures discourage keeping dogs as pets.

An investigation was initiated by the police in response to the video, as reported by Iran International.

The head of the real estate agency was arrested, and the company was shut down, according to deputy prosecutor general Reza Tabar, as quoted on the judiciary’s Mizan Online website.

Tabar explained that the sale attempts to “normalize the violation of the society’s moral values” lacks legal foundation.

Meanwhile, the realtor’s identity was not disclosed by Mizan.

Despite cultural taboos, the practice of owning pets, particularly dogs and cats, has gained popularity in Iran, especially among the upper and middle classes in recent years.