UAE experiences hottest day of 2023, hits at 50.8°C

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) recently marked its hottest day this year as temperatures soared to 50.8°C, creating muggy conditions that are forecasted to persist throughout the week.

The National Centre of Meteorology reported the peak temperature in Owtaid town on Saturday, accompanied by high readings of 49.8°C in southern Mezaira city.

Additionally, several cities in the southern and central regions witnessed temperatures exceeding 49.3°C.

In some areas of the UAE, humidity levels reached as high as 90%.

Weather experts anticipate the sticky conditions to persist until Wednesday, potentially causing fog formations along coastal and internal areas.

#أعلى_درجة_حرارة سجلت على الدولة هذا اليوم 50.8 درجة مئوية في وتييد (منطقة الظفرة) الساعة 14:45 بالتوقيت المحلي لدولة الإمارات.#The_highest_temperature recorded over the country today is 50.8 °C in Owtaid (Al Dhafra Regen) at 14:45 UAE Local time. pic.twitter.com/4dynNQUvkr — المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@ncmuae) August 26, 2023

Last July, the UAE experienced its previous high for the year, with temperatures surpassing 50.1°C, reflecting the scorching climate observed globally during the same period.

Further, July saw humidity levels reaching 100% in the UAE, prompting authorities to issue hydration advisories, especially for those engaging in outdoor activities.

Coastal cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi have been grappling with increased humidity levels this summer. The influx of humid air from the sea to the land is a contributing factor to the ongoing sultry weather.

These clammy conditions are expected to persist until September, with moisture becoming particularly pronounced during the early morning and late evening hours.

Scientists attribute the intensification of heatwaves in Europe and elevated humidity levels in the Middle East to the warming of the planet.